Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.44.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
