Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

