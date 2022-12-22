Piper Sandler Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

CHPT stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,056,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,825 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

