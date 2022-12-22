Piper Sandler Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,056,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,825 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

