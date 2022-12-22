Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 714.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 473,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 415,498 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

