Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

