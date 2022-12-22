Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

