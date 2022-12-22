Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,745 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 136.7% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,053,969. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $171.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.