iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IBML stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.