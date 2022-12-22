Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 26.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 21,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $580.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.04. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $817.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.