Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in UiPath by 48.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.50.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $569,169. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

