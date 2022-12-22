Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 832.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 290,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 259,308 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,413,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 405.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter.

IBMK stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

