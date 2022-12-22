Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.