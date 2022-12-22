Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IBMM opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

