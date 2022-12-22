Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $285,000 Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HERO stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

