Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 681 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in ASML by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $580.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.04. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $817.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.