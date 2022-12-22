Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,019,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

