Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $324,000 Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.