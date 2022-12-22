Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 129 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,446,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,642,000 after buying an additional 227,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.3 %

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.