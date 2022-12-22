Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

PLTR opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

