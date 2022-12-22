Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

