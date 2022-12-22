Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $145,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.