Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after purchasing an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.4 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

