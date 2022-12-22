Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $86.22 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

