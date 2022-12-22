Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $242.22 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.