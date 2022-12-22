Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.