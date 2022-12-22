Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Position Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $24,206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,936,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

