Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $604,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

