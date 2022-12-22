Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Snowflake by 131.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 205.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $362.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

