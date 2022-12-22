Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($127.66) to €89.00 ($94.68) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

