Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of SNSR opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

