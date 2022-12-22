Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 31,980 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

