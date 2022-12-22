Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 897,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

