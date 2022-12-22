Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FINX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

