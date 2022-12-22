Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $362.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.96.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

