Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

