Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

