Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 775 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 431.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.