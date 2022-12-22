General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE GIS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.