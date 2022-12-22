Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.