New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 235.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 190.5%.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYMT. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.