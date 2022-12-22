Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64.

Balchem has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Balchem to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $122.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Balchem has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $173.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Balchem by 269.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 16.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth $241,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

