Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading Down 1.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.71 and last traded at $63.91. Approximately 1,355,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,892,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.02.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.