Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading Down 1.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.71 and last traded at $63.91. Approximately 1,355,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,892,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

