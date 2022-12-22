Jersey Electricity plc (JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.80 on March 23rd

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jersey Electricity Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LON:JEL opened at GBX 492 ($5.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £150.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,159.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. Jersey Electricity has a 12-month low of GBX 480 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 634.85 ($7.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.52.

Insider Transactions at Jersey Electricity

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Tony Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £21,120 ($25,655.98).

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

