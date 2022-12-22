First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.14. 75,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 207,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 916.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 160.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

