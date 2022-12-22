WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.49. 35,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 74,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.