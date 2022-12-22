discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Down 3.3%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 729 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 732 ($8.89). Approximately 96,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 153,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 757 ($9.20).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 939 ($11.41) to GBX 1,030 ($12.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £710.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4,088.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 790.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 736.57.

discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend

discoverIE Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

(Get Rating)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.