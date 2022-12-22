discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Down 3.3%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 729 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 732 ($8.89). Approximately 96,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 153,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 757 ($9.20).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 939 ($11.41) to GBX 1,030 ($12.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
The firm has a market cap of £710.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4,088.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 790.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 736.57.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
