Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Trading Up 2.1%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 7,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meridian to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

