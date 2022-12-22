Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $27,963.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $29,205.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $163.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

