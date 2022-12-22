Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $518,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 166.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.