OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €32.10 ($34.15) and last traded at €32.00 ($34.04). 4,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($33.62).

OHB Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.30 and its 200 day moving average is €32.82. The company has a market cap of $555.55 million and a P/E ratio of 17.88.

OHB Company Profile

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

